Showers, chance of thunderstorms tonight; cooler air moving in

(WJW)- Our severe threat weather threat is moving out of Northeast Ohio after a tornado warning was issued for Ashtabula County earlier today, bringing down trees and powerlines in parts of the area.

Showers and storms barreled through the area this morning starting around 6/7am for our NW counties. It remained active through midday as we prepare for a nice respite with just a few spot showers/rumbles redeveloping this evening.

For tonight, cold air advection will be in full swing. Temps will drop into the low 60’s and dew points will be dropping.

Refreshing air takes a tight grip starting Friday, this weekend, and beyond. Open your window and give your AC a li’l vacation. Our next chance of a few showers will be Sunday.

