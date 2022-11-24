CLEVELAND (WJW) — Nearly one week after Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick was killed in the line of duty, volunteers spent part of their holiday honoring his memory.

Volunteers gathered on Thanksgiving to tie red ribbons in memory of Tetrick outside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse ahead of his funeral there Saturday at 11 a.m.

On Friday, calling hours are from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Willoughby Hills Friends Church at 2846 Som Center Road. Both the funeral and calling hours are open to the public.

“I’m a firefighter paramedic,” said Makenna Sedlak, a volunteer. “I have been going to school for it. It’s important we show support for the heroes and especially to the family to show that there is love and support for them.”

Tetrick, 51, was responding to a crash on Interstate 90 on Saturday, Nov. 19, when he was struck and killed by another driver who did not stop but was later arrested.

“If people just took time and consideration when they’re driving past a scene — if they just kind of stopped, paid attention to what’s going on it, could have been avoided,” said Sedlak. “Family members could still have their loved ones.”

The 27-year-veteran firefighter leaves behind his family, including three daughters, who gathered with his brothers in service at Station No. 22 this week, where Tetrick served for 25 years, the majority of his career.