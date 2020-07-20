Show isn’t over yet! Comet Neowise visible all week; here’s where to look for that plus an added bonus…

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s been an exciting couple of weeks for skygazers across the Northern Hemisphere, and the show isn’t over yet.

Comet Neowise will be visible to the naked eye all week long and maybe longer.

The comet, officially known as C/2020 F3, was spotted by NASA’s NEOWISE satellite in March, as it made its initial approach to the sun. Local astronomer Jay Reynolds said its orbit recently carried it around the sun and it is now heading back into space.

It will return to our region of the solar system in roughly 6,750 years.

Reynolds said there have been two other comets this year, but they broke apart before they became visible. Comet Neowise has a core of rock and water, and it’s nearly three miles across, which is very large for a comet.

Where and when to see it

Reynolds says to look in the northwest sky about an arm’s length above the horizon to the right of where the sunset occurred.

For the next week, the comet should be visible as early as 9:30 p.m. The prime time to look is between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Every day through July 30, the comet will be higher by about two degrees.

As the comet climbs higher, it will be dimmer. That’s because it is moving farther from the sun, therefore has less heating of the core, less water and less dust being ejected into space, he said.

Added Bonus!

Reynolds said if you look to the southeastern sky opposite of the comet, you’ll also see Jupiter, which is at its brightest point this week. You should be able to see at least one or two of its moons with a good camera or binoculars.

Very close to Jupiter, he said, is a dimmer light, which is the planet Saturn. You will need a small telescope in order to see its rings, though, said Reynolds.

What’s more, you’ll be able to view five planets in a row if you look into the sky at around 5 a.m. this week. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will be visible, something that happens every couple of years.

Composite of 2 images – one of the lighthouse and one of the comet both taken with a telephoto zoom lens nearly 40 minutes apart.

This photo with the lit trees was achieved using a technique called light painting. You use a small light source to paint your foreground as the photograph is recorded during a long exposure. Taken with Canon 5D Mark II, 47mm at f/4, 42 sec exposure, ISO set at 6400.

This photo taken by Dave Clark in Monroeville Ohio last night of both the comet and the space station.

Unnamed

Unnamed

Nicholas A. Campitelli

Russ Herbruck

Nicholas A. Campitelli

Nicholas A. Campitelli

Russ Herbruck