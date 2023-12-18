(WJW) – Overnight temperatures in Northeast Ohio this week will be in the 20s.

Should you warm up your engine before you hit the road?

Here’s what the experts say: A little goes a long way!

Giving your engine a chance to run longer beyond warming the cabin and defogging the windshield simply isn’t necessary, said Consumer Reports’ chief mechanic John Ibbotson. It’s also wasting fuel and generating emissions.

Toyota said letting your vehicle idle in the cold can shorten the life of its engine. According to Toyota, idling strips oil away from the engine’s pistons and cylinders.

Modern cars have improved in technology to the point that an engine is fully lubricated within 30 seconds, according to Consumer Reports.

By the time you get in, start the car, put on your seat belt, and get ready to pull out of your driveway, the engine is ready to go.

“The engine will warm up faster being driven, which will allow the heat to turn on sooner, decrease your fuel costs, and reduce emissions,” according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

AAA says a longer idle time is ok if you’re clearing ice and snow.

The Department of Energy adds, however, that idling gets 0 miles per gallon.

“Driving the car normally and avoiding hard acceleration brings the engine to a warmer temperature faster, and also reduces wear and exhaust emissions,” AAA suggested.

Fuel efficiency does decrease in the winter, according to the Department of Energy.

Here are their tips to increase winter fuel efficiency:

Park your car in a warmer place, such as your garage, to increase the initial temperature of your engine and cabin.

Combine trips when possible so that you drive less often with a cold engine.

Minimize idling your car to warm it up. Most manufacturers recommend driving off gently after about 30 seconds. The engine will warm up faster being driven, which will allow the heat to turn on sooner, decrease your fuel costs, and reduce emissions.

Don’t use seat warmers or defrosters more than necessary.

Check your tire pressure regularly.

Use the type of oil recommended by your manufacturer for cold-weather driving.

Remove accessories that increase wind resistance, like roof racks, when not in use.

If you drive a plug-in hybrid or electric vehicle, preheating the cabin while plugged into the charger can extend your vehicle’s range.

If you drive a plug-in hybrid or electric vehicle, using the seat warmers instead of the cabin heater can save energy and extend range.