*Above video is a story about council members talking this week about crime in Downtown Cleveland*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — In the wake of increased violence this summer in Downtown Cleveland and throughout the city, a city council member wants businesses that are open overnight to hire security guards in certain situations.

Cleveland City Council member Richard Starr wants an ordinance that broadens the definition of “late-night retail establishments” to include bars, and any businesses engaged in the sale of groceries, merchandise, and gasoline that is open between 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

He proposes that businesses open in the “wee hours” hire an armed security guard and install security cameras that are registered with the city.

“We need their cameras accessible by city safety officials because some businesses won’t share their security video with us or say they’re broken,” Starr said.

“We want people to feel safer if they need gas or food overnight and we need these businesses to stop allowing groups to loiter all night while making it too easy to keep buying alcohol all night” Star added.

Starr talked about his proposed ordinance during Wednesday night’s council meeting.

He said if the ordinance passes it would also mean when violent crimes are committed at a late-night retail establishment, that business must provide at least 4 armed security guards whenever the establishment is open for business between 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m., or lock the establishment during 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

Starr’s proposal would have to be passed by council in order for the ordinance to be enacted.