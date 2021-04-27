Should college athletes be paid? Bill draws bipartisan support

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 01: Head coach Ryan Day, Justin Fields #1 and Tuf Borland #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes lift the trophy after defeating the Clemson Tigers 49-28 during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressman who played football at The Ohio State University has reintroduced a bipartisan bill that would give college athletes the right to earn money through endorsements and sponsorship deals.

Congressman Anthony Gonzalez, an Ohio Republican, and Emanuel Cleaver, a Democrat from Missouri, on Monday, co-sponsored the Student-Athlete Level Playing Field Act.

It would give college athletes the right to be paid for the use of their name, image, and likeness.

It is the third bill related to such compensation in college sports to be introduced during this Congress.

But it’s the first with support from lawmakers in each party.