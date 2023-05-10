CLEVELAND (WJW) — Shots were fired Wednesday afternoon near John Hay Academic Campus, city police confirmed.

A 55-year-old man was shot in the lower jaw at East 105th Street and Carnegie Avenue, police reported. He was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle.

The school was locked down as of about 2 p.m., police reported on Twitter. The shooting was not inside or related to the school, and students are safe, police said.

Parents are expected to pick up students along Deering Avenue just north of the school.

A University Circle police cruiser was spotted by a FOX 8 News crew near the scene just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, as an officer examined what appeared to be a car struck by bullet fire.

Michelle Billow told FOX 8 News she was in her vehicle, waiting in the turning lane at stop light.

“Here come two cars in their lane, shooting at each other. They slammed off the truck that was turning and off of my car and they continued,” she said. “Someone ended up getting shot. It was a pretty crazy day. … I am still scared.”

John Hay Academic Campus is part of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

In January, 18-year-old student Pierre McCoy was shot and killed while waiting for the bus outside John Adams High School, in what was believed to be a targeted killing. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information on the shooter.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 News for updates.