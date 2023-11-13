MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – An argument that escalated into a deadly shooting is under investigation in Maple Heights, according to police.

At about 1 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to the 18700 block of Fairway Avenue after two people were shot.

According to a press release, a preliminary investigation indicates multiple people were in a house on Fairway Avenue when an argument started. Two men with handguns started firing, police said.

A 38-year-old, later identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner as Ramon Ross of Newark, died on the scene. Another man who who suffered gunshot wounds to the head was able to leave the house and walk down the street where he was found and given medical aid, said police.

Several bullet holes could be seen in the home’s siding and the front window.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau: (216) 587-9624 or Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com