CLEVELAND (WJW) — An investigation is underway after at least one bullet flew into a Cleveland fire station Monday evening, firefighters said. No one was hurt in the incident.

Firefighters said one or two bullets came in through a window sill at 5 p.m. after gunfire was heard outside of the premises of Fire Station No. 22 on Superior Avenue.

The bullet damaged a television and a duct inside the EMS room. Only one bullet was found inside.

The issues were not discovered until later as EMS workers were out on a call at the time.

It is not clear if the shots were meant for the fire station.