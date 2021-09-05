Two Lorain Police auxiliary officers shot; suspect at-large

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — The Lorain Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect who allegedly drove by and fired shots into a car, hitting two auxiliary officers early this morning.

Just after 2 a.m., two Lorain Police Auxiliary Officers, in full uniform and in their personal vehicle, were on their way home after working a support patrol shift.

They were driving in the 1600 block of E. 34th St. when they say they noticed a vehicle aggressively tail-gaiting their vehicle, according to a press release from the department.

After pulling over to the side of the road to let them pass, the tail-gating vehicle pulled alongside of their car then someone from inside the vehicle fired several rounds at the officer’s personal vehicle, according to police.

Police say, the driver, 20-year-old Officer Michael Mizen was shot in the finger and the passenger, 20-year-old Officer William Mott was shot on the forehead.

The suspect vehicle, described as “newer” and “dark-colored,” then sped off, according to police.

Officer Mizen was treated for the injury to his finger and released from Mercy Hospital.

Officer Mott was treated for a non-life-threatening injury to his head and he was also released from Mercy

Hospital just hours after the incident.

Both officers are recovering and in stable condition.

The Lorain Police Detective Bureau responded to the scene of the shooting and the incident remains under investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, please call the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at (440) 204-2105. Callers can remain anonymous.