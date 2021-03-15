Shots fired inside Polaris Fashion Place for second time in 2 weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio are investigating a shooting inside a mall in the state’s capital city.
The shooting Monday afternoon was the second at Polaris Fashion Place on the north side of Columbus in two weeks.
Sgt. James Fuqua is a spokesman for the Columbus police department. He says the shots came during a fight involving two groups of juveniles.
Fuqua said it’s still unclear if more than one person fired a gun. Police descended on the mall after reports of the shooting, with multiple cruisers positioned around the entrance and officers helping escort customers out.