CLEVELAND (WJW) — A memorial service for a 23-year-old woman shot and killed earlier this month was disrupted by gunfire outside the church, causing visitors to “rush from their seats,” said U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown, who was in attendance.

The shooting happened Friday morning near Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church along East 126th Street, which was hosting a celebration of life for Di’Mesha Wright, who was shot and killed on Dec. 14, while she was holding a 7-month-old baby.

Brown, D-11th, released a statement on Friday afternoon:

The level of gun violence is devastating and demoralizing. It’s unfathomable that while we were mourning a young woman who was shot and killed, gunfire would be heard outside her service. My heart breaks for everyone who endured today’s assault while memorializing the life and violent loss of a loved one. People should at least be able to attend a funeral in peace. As a member of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, it’s painful to see what my friends and loved ones are needlessly enduring. As a member of Congress, I’m going to continue fighting for gun safety legislation, because no one, no community, deserves to live in fear. U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown, D-11th

One person was injured in the Friday shooting, according to a Cleveland police spokesperson.

“This. Must. Stop,” said Mayor Justin Bibb in a statement released Friday.

“We are deploying every single possible resource and officers are working around the clock every day throughout the city to combat crime; however we cannot do this alone,” he said. “Those who use guns to commit crimes in our city need to ask themselves when is enough going to be enough?”

City councilmember Michael Polensek, who chairs City Council’s Public Safety Committee, said he and other members of council are now calling on Mayor Bibb to once again seek assistance from county and state law enforcement. A previous crackdown on violent crime happened over the summer.

“The Council President, myself as Chairman of City Council’s Public Safety Committee and all members of Cleveland City Council, find the level of gun-related violence in the city to be disgusting and outrageous,” he wrote. “We call upon Mayor Bibb and his administration to, once again, ask Governor [Mike] DeWine for the deployment of the Ohio Highway Patrol and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff, Howard Patel, to deploy sheriff’s deputies into our neighborhoods to assist CPD in taking back [our] streets.

“All Clevelanders who care about our city must demand that action be taken, now.”

Wright was killed in the 18000 block of Harland Avenue, near the Lakeshore Boulevard intersection. The baby was not injured, officials said.

The man charged with her murder, 21-year-old Dennis J. Coates, was indicted Wednesday on 15 charges, including aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, felonious assault and endangering children.

Court records show he’s being held on a $1 million bond and due back for arraignment on the indicted charges on Wednesday, Dec. 27.