Shots fired during incident near Cleveland Heights elementary school; No injuries reported

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– Noble Elementary School in Cleveland Heights was placed on lockdown after shots were fired near the building.

It happened at about 10:25 a.m. Wednesday outside the school, located on Ardoon Street.

A woman and her mother were sitting in a car on the street when the woman’s ex-boyfriend approached them. Cleveland Heights police said the man fired several shots into their vehicle, but no one was injured.

Detectives located the suspect in East Cleveland about an hour later.

Officers remained at the school during the lockdown and helped with security while parents picked up their children. Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District said the lockdown was lifted at about 11:40 a.m.

“Law enforcement determined that there was no threat to the safety of our students and staff,” the district said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 216-321-1234.