Shots fired at officers in Ravenna during traffic stop

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) – Officers with the Ravenna Police Department stopped a car for a traffic violation around 2 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Oakwood St.

According to a press release, while the officers were speaking to the driver, shots were fired at the officers from an unknown direction.

Several shell casings were found near 350 Diamond St.

No officers were hurt.

The scene is being processed by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Police say they have no suspects in the shooting.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested on unrelated charges. Police say there is no connection to that driver and the shooting.

If you have information that can help, call the Ravenna Police Department at (330)296-6486.

