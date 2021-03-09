Shot fired into Ohio gym where dozens of students were taking test

Related Content Former Columbus officer indicted in deadly shooting of unarmed man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a gunshot was fired into a Columbus school gymnasium where scores of students were taking a test Tuesday, but no one was injured.

Officers called to Bishop Hartley High School on the city’s east side were told that the gunshot went through the wall of the building on the northwest corner of the school compound near the softball field shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday and struck a metal beam inside the gymnasium.

Police said none of the 59 students taking the test nor the two teachers present were injured.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the city police felony assault unit.