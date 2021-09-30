Shot fired during fight at East Cleveland football field

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW)– The East Cleveland Police Department said it’s a miracle no one was injured or killed when someone fired a gun at the new Shaw Stadium Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the football field at about 6:30 p.m. for a large fight. A person shot a firearm in the air, according to police.

Officers were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle with four people from Cleveland and a Glock inside, East Cleveland police said.

“Normally, I try to break the ice with some levity, however, there is no levity about this situation at all. This firearm was brought to a school and she chose to discharge it in a crowd full of people. It is a total miracle that someone was not seriously injured or killed,” the department said.

Shaw Stadium is the home of the Shaw High School Cardinals football team. It’s also used by the middle school football team. The new stadium was dedicated during a ceremony with the Cleveland Browns last week.