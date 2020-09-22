Shot fired during argument in Great Lakes Mall parking lot

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)– A shot was fired in the parking lot near the food court at Great Lakes Mall in Mentor on Monday.

An argument turned into a physical fight just after 5 p.m. That’s when one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and fired a single shot at the victim, according to Mentor police. A second suspect got out of a vehicle and the pair physically assaulted the victim until a bystander intervened.

Police said it does not appear the victim was hit by the gunshot.

The suspects left in a newer white Mercedes-Benz SUV towards state Route 84. Witnesses told police the SUV had an out-of-state license plate that was yellow in color.

Officers were unable to locate the suspects or victim at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mentor Police Department at 440-255-1234. Tips can remain anonymous.

