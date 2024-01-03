CLEVELAND (WJW) – Shoppers nationwide have been hunting for the Target limited-edition ‘Galentine’s Day’ Stanley tumbler, and it’s taken social media by storm.

Footage posted to TikTok by Mikayla Dixon in late December shows customers waiting outside a Florida store. Shoppers are seen running into the store once it opened, but Dixon said she was able to get her cup.

Photo credit: Mikayla Dixon video via Storyful

“Stanley’s” were on many Christmas wish lists in 2023, with the cup’s popularity still seeming to grow.

The pink and red cups were released for $49.95 at Target stores on Dec. 31 nationwide. Now, Fox 8 News is seeing these water bottles listed on eBay for as much as $90-$180.

Stanley cups gained popularity throughout 2022 and 2023, mainly for those in their tweens, teens, and 20s as many TikTok and YouTube influencers began using them in videos.