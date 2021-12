CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that critically injured two people Tuesday night.

Around 11 p.m., a vehicle was shot multiple times on E. 149th St.

The people in that car drove to the fire station at E. 152nd and St. Clair for help.

EMS transported two people, a 25-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man.

Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are gathering details on the shooting.