Shooting victim found in front yard in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Thursday night.

Around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at E. 65th St. and Hillman Ave.

Police found a shooting victim in the front yard of a home.







E. 65th St. and Hillman Ave., Cleveland

EMS transported the victim from the scene, but Cleveland police dispatch tells FOX 8 the person died on the way to the hospital.

Cleveland police detectives collected evidence at the scene.

Police have not released suspect information.

The shooting victim has not been identified.

