COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — A shooting suspect who was being held on a $2 million bond and is considered armed and dangerous has escaped from custody at a behavioral health facility, authorities said Friday.

Jacob D. Davidson, 38, was indicted on several felony assault and firearm charges in Nov. 10 shooting incidents that left one person injured, according to a late Thursday Facebook post from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

Davidson’s vehicle was stopped later that day by a Bucyrus officer, with whom Davidson exchanged gunfire. Davidson was arrested that day. Neither he nor the officer were injured, according to authorities.

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, he was transferred from the Crawford County Jail to Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare along Broad Street in Columbus.

But Davidson escaped just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Jacob Davidson (Crawford County Sheriff’s Office)

(Ohio State Highway Patrol)

Davidson, 38, is described as a white man standing 5-foot-11 and weighing about 160 pounds, with blue eyes, unkempt brown hair and a full beard, according to Crawford County authorities.

He was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt with a maroon T-shirt underneath, blue sweatpants and black Velcro shoes, according to the patrol.

Davidson “should be considered armed and dangerous,” Crawford County deputies said, though they don’t know if he has any weapons. Anyone who sees him should contact local police or call 911 or the patrol at 614-266-2660.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. A warrant for Davidson’s arrest on a charge of escape was expected to be issued in Franklin County, authorities said late Thursday.