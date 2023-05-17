NORTON, Ohio (WJW) – Law enforcement is investigating after a shooting shut down a portion of Interstate 76 in Norton Wednesday evening.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the State Route 21 North ramp to I-76/US-224 East was closed for a time due to a police situation.

Police sources told the FOX 8 I-Team that a victim and his car were shot multiple times. There are no known suspects at this time.

Norton councilman Doug DeHarpart shared a photo from the scene with FOX 8, saying, “I just had a lot of people asking me what was going on. I drove down the road and took the picture.”

The roadway has since been cleared.

FOX 8 is working to gather more information on this developing story.