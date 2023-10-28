*Above video is a recent story about a suspect with an ankle bracelet found with guns in downtown Cleveland*

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron detectives have launched an investigation into a shooting that left one man dead, and a second male injured outside the Legends Lounge, police said.

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday police were called to the bar in regards to calls about a shooting.

Police said when they arrived they found a 46-year-old male near the rear entrance of the establishment with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was transported to Akron General Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police. Police said another male was shot but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police are looking for a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.