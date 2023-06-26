PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Safety concerns in the days leading up to the Fourth of July are already heating up in Parma.

“We actually just had somebody drop off a firework, pretty dangerous one to a station because they didn’t know what to do with it,” said Parma Fire Marshal, Captain Ricky Fetter.

And that was just last week.

Fetter says the explosive was called an H-100, similar to a quarter stick of dynamite.

“Fireworks always gives us a little concern because we’re worried about what might potentially happen,” Fetter said.

It’s like two separate incidents two years ago, when fireworks caused one home to burn to the ground and another set off blazes to a stretch of garages.

No serious injuries were reported.

Back in 2021, state lawmakers passed House Bill 172, allowing people to discharge, ignite or explode fireworks on private property, on certain days of the year, including the Fourth of July.

But not all Northeast Ohio municipalities will be following this law, including in Parma.

“As far as population density, it would be too much of a risk to everybody and our residents in the city of Parma. The houses are just too close together,” Fetter says.

Other suburbs that have ordinances on the books forbidding setting off fireworks include Cleveland, Lakewood, Bay Village and Broadview Heights.

But for those allowed to set off firecrackers, bottle rockets and roman candles, these are the rules.

“So right now, the laws says you can buy or purchase 1.4 grade fireworks. And you can buy most of these at Phantom Fireworks and those types of places,” Fetter said.

As for that stick of dynamite brought to the department, Captain Fetter says it was destroyed after being submerged in water, something he recommends for anyone who may come into contact with potential danger.

Novelty items, including sparklers, noisemakers, and poppers, are all legal in Ohio.

To check if your neighborhood allows setting off fireworks, check with your local city hall or representative.