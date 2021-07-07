Shooting of 19-year-old by CMHA officer ruled justified

**Watch a past report on this story in the video, above**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office says a grand jury has ruled a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) officer acted properly during the November 13, 2020 shooting of Arthur Keith.

The findings were released Wednesday during a news conference.

Keith’s family and attorney have said they are disappointed in the investigation process. They stressed they didn’t believe it’s been open and fair.

The shooting was investigated by Cleveland police.

Police have said CMHA officers were looking for a car involved in a shooting when they came across Keith, 19, on Haltnorth Walk in the area of East 55th Street and Woodland Avenue in Cleveland on Nov. 13.

The CMHA officer ordered him out of the vehicle. The Cleveland Division of Police said he pointed a gun at the officer, the officer fired and the suspect ran. Keith collapsed and was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died.

Cleveland police said a gun was recovered at the scene. The family’s attorney said witnesses did not see Keith with a weapon.

However, officials with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said a gun was found near Keith and Keith’s DNA was found on the gun.