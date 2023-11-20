BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Beavercreek Police have confirmed a shooting has taken place at Walmart Monday evening.

The Walmart is located at 3360 Pentagon Blvd.

Beavercreek Police shared on social media the building has been cleared and secured. There is no active threat at this time.

Soin Medical Center has confirmed they received three patients.

The Greene County coroner’s office is confirmed on the scene.

Miami Valley Hospital has confirmed they are on standby for critical injuries. Non-critical injuries will go to Soin Medical Center.

Law enforcement responded to initial reports just before 9:30 p.m.

This story is developing.