COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Interstate 71 is closed heading southbound at Fifth Avenue — near downtown Columbus — after one driver shot at another, which hospitalized them, according to local emergency dispatchers and the Columbus Division of Police.
One person was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition after the shooting, which occurred on the highway near Spring Street, a dispatcher said.
Exits from Interstate 670 westbound and eastbound onto I-71 South are also closed, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. That portion of the highway remained shut down as of 3:44 p.m.
Detectives were heading to the scene to investigate, a Columbus police spokesperson said. No further information was available at the time.