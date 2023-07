(WJW) – Cleveland police are investigating a stabbing and a shooting that took place on the city’s east side.

First responders were called to the scene near East 55th Street and Outhwaite Avenue just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26.

According to first responders, a 34-year-old man was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

There has been no word on if there were other victims, or if any suspects have been arrested in the case.

