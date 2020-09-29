Months after shooting, authorities identify Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard gunman as U.S. sailor; killed two then self

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Months after a deadly shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, the shooter has been identified.

Officials responded to reports of an active shooter at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, at Dry Dock 2 at around 2:30 on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Within just minutes of the incident, the base was placed on lockdown.

“Working in the office. Military personnel came in and said there’s an active shooter and told us to stay inside, gonna lock up the base,” a Pearl Harbor base worker said at the time. “Basically, no one can get in or out and they’ll let us know when clear. The building personnel was running around trying to lock all the doors.”

JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH are closed. We will update when we have further information. pic.twitter.com/6uZulGOUTx — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) December 5, 2019

In a press conference held Wednesday evening, Rear Admiral Robert Chadwick said that the shooter had been identified as an active-duty U.S. Sailor assigned to the USS Columbia.

Admiral Chadwick also said that the shooter reportedly shot and injured three Department of Defense civilian workers before killing himself. Two of the three victims later died. The third victim, a 36-year-old man, is in stable condition at Queen’s Medical Center.

Sources have identified one of the victims as 32-year-old Vincent Kapoi Jr. of Waianae.

It is unclear if the victims were targeted.

Officials said that the base security and the Navy Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) are investigating. The names of the victims will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.

Following the incident, Hawaii Governor David Ige released a statement:

I join in solidarity with the people of Hawai‘i as we express our heartbreak over this tragedy and concern for those affected by the shooting. Details are still emerging as security forces at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam investigate. The White House has reached out to offer assistance from federal agencies, and the state is standing by to assist where necessary. Gov. David Ige

