Shooter caught on video firing rounds at man in Wickliffe

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) – Wickliffe police are looking for a gunman who was caught on video shooting at a man as he was walking in a hotel parking lot.

It happened Friday, June 19, around 10:45 a.m.

You can see a man walking with a suitcase on a surveillance video. Video then shows a gold Pontiac Bonneville drive by the man and open fire.

None of the rounds hit the man. Officers recovered .40 caliber and 5.56 shell casings at the scene.

Police say the vehicle had a temporary license plate attached and has a dent on the driver’s side rear door.

If you can help police, call (440)943-1234.

