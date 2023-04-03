COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two suspects are accused of robbery after they allegedly became enraged over their order at a Chipotle restaurant in Columbus.

On Tuesday, March 28, police responded to reports of a robbery on the 400 block of South High Street, near East Livingston Avenue, in the Brewery District. There, two customers reportedly became enraged over an order in which they demanded more cheese.

The suspects cornered one employee and ripped off her hat, then engaged in a fight when other employees came to the first employee’s aid. One of the suspects pulled out a gun while the other suspect repeatedly said, “shoot them.”

They then damaged the restaurant by throwing chairs and trash cans. On their way out of the restaurant, one of the suspects took a cell phone from a person.

The suspects left the scene without receiving extra cheese.



Two suspects became enraged when they did not receive more cheese on their Chipotle order. (Courtesy/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers)

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to our website at www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip.