‘Shoot her.’ Shopper carjacked at gunpoint

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – A 63-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint when leaving a store in Euclid just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night, the FOX 8 I-Team has learned.

The woman told police she had just put her packages in her Mercedes when she was confronted by a male holding a gun.

She said the suspect demanded her purse and said he would shoot her. When she refused, two more suspects approached her and one said, “Shoot her.”

Euclid police records state one of the suspects grabbed the victim’s car keys and the three suspects then took off in her car.

The incident happened outside the Marc’s on Lake Shore Blvd.

No injuries were reported.

The woman’s car was later spotted on East 157th Street in Cleveland.

Euclid police pursued the vehicle, but the suspects fled at a high rate of speed.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer said police are trying to find the suspects and are asking anyone who has any information on this incident to contact detectives as soon as possible.