(WJW)- Whether you’re an experienced recreational shooter or just a beginner, next month you can visit any of Ohio’s premier public shooting ranges for free.

Free Range Day is offered through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as an opportunity to gain hands-on experience and instruction with firearms at no charge. The event provides a safe place to hone skills with rifles, shotguns, handguns, and archery equipment.

According to the ODNR this year’s Free Range Day will take place on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

On that date, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the shooting range permit requirement is waived at all Division of Wildlife Class A, B, and C shooting ranges.

Class A shooting ranges offer supervised rifle and pistol target shooting.

Class B facilities offer unsupervised rifle and pistol target shooting.

Class C ranges host unsupervised clay target shotgun shooting.

On-site staff will provide equipment, ammunition, ear protection, and eye protection at no charge.

Here is a list of participating ranges:

Deer Creek Wildlife Area, corner of State Route 207 and Cook Yankeetown Road NE, Mt. Sterling 43143

Delaware Wildlife Area, 1110 State Route 229, Ashley 43003

Grand River Wildlife Area, 6693 Hoffman Norton Road, Bristolville 44491

Spring Valley Wildlife Area, 3570 Houston Road, Waynesville 45068

Woodbury Wildlife Area, 41384 State Route 541, Warsaw 43844

Outside of Free Range Day, a shooting range permit can be purchased at all hunting and fishing license outlets, wildohio.gov, or the HuntFish OH mobile app. Daily permits are $5, or an annual permit can be purchased for $24.