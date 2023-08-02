COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife, in collaboration with the National Shooting Sports Foundation, announced Free Range Day Wednesday.

It will take place at five of Ohio’s premier public shooting ranges on Saturday, Aug. 19.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on that day, individuals can visit any of the participating public shooting ranges to receive hands-on experience with firearms, courtesy of certified instructors, completely free of charge.

The following public shooting ranges will be open for Free Range Day:

Deer Creek Wildlife Area – Corner of State Route 207 and Cook Yankeetown Road NE, Mt. Sterling 43143

Delaware Wildlife Area – 1110 State Route 229, Ashley 43003

Grand River Wildlife Area – 6693 Hoffman Norton Road, Bristolville 44491

4. Spring Valley Wildlife Area – 3570 Houston Road, Waynesville 45068

5. Woodbury Wildlife Area – 41384 State Route 541, Warsaw 43844

On-site staff will provide all necessary equipment, including firearms, ammunition, ear protection, and eye protection.

Free Range Day is being held in conjunction with the National Shooting Sports Foundation Inc.’s National Shooting Sports Month.

For a complete list of range facilities and the amenities available at each location, please visit wildohio.gov.

Outside of Free Range Day, individuals aged 18 and older must purchase a shooting range permit to use the Division of Wildlife Class A, B, or C ranges. Shooting range permits can be obtained here.