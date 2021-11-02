Shontel Brown wins Ohio 11th Congressional District race

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Democrat Shontel Brown defeated Republican Laverne Gore to become the next U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District. The Associated Press declared a winner before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
She fills the position left open by Marcia Fudge when she accepted the role of U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
Brown first got into politics as a member of the Warrensville Height City Council in 2012. She now serves on the Cuyahoga County Council and is the chairwoman of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party.
She faced a tough primary against Nina Turner, who enlisted the help of Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during the campaign.
Ohio’s 11th Congressional District includes parts of Cleveland and Akron, as well as Shaker Heights, Bedford, Richfield and Fairlawn.