Shontel Brown wins Ohio 11th Congressional District race

Cuyahoga Councilwoman and congressional candidate Shontel Brown speaks during a Souls to the Polls rally at Sanctuary Baptist Church on August 01, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cuyahoga Councilwoman and congressional candidate Shontel Brown was joined by Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) for the rally where people were shuttled to a polling station after the service on the final weekend of early voting before Tuesday’s Primary Special Election for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District. Brown and candidate Nina Turner are the frontrunners ahead of 11 other Democrats in the race. The special election was triggered after former Rep. Marcia Fudge joined the Biden administration to become the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Democrat Shontel Brown defeated Republican Laverne Gore to become the next U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District. The Associated Press declared a winner before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

MORE ELECTION RESULTS HERE

She fills the position left open by Marcia Fudge when she accepted the role of U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Brown first got into politics as a member of the Warrensville Height City Council in 2012. She now serves on the Cuyahoga County Council and is the chairwoman of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party.

She faced a tough primary against Nina Turner, who enlisted the help of Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during the campaign.

Ohio’s 11th Congressional District includes parts of Cleveland and Akron, as well as Shaker Heights, Bedford, Richfield and Fairlawn.