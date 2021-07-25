Shontel Brown makes her case for votes in Ohio’s 11th Congressional District at community cookout

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Shontel Brown continued to make her case for votes in Ohio’s 11th Congressional District Special Primary Election at a cookout community event in Cleveland Heights.

“I hope to be able to embody those who have come before me and to carry on this rich, rich legacy.”

She has pledged during the campaign to work with President Joe Biden and says her priorities are healthcare, justice and jobs.

“I couldn’t be more excited that we have an administration that’s talking about things through a lens of equity, equality and inclusion so when you’re talking about trillions of dollars in infrastructure, that is going to create many job opportunities so we need someone who can be at the table who can make sure we get those resources back into the 11th Congressional District.”

Brown has received endorsements from several well-known democrats including Hillary Clinton and House Majority Whip, Rep. Jim Clyburn who will be in town on Saturday.

Opponent and Former State Senator Nina Turner held a canvassing event Saturday — supported by New York City Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Turner is running a progressive campaign supporting policies like Medicare for all — the Green New Deal, the cancellation of student debt and a 15 dollar per hour minimum wage.

Turner’s Deputy Campaign Manager responded to next weekend’s visit from representative Clyburn saying:

“Nina Turner has put together a broad coalition of Democrats from conservative to progressive because they know from her years of public service that Nina Turner will deliver for Ohio 11. Shontel Brown has a demonstrated record of using her office for personal gain at the expense of taxpayers. That’s the difference in this race.”

Senator Bernie Sanders will be here the same day as Clyburn to support Turner at a Get Out The Vote rally.

The race has gotten increasingly combative in recent weeks and Brown addressed the negative ads against her calling them disappointing and says the allegations against her and her family are untrue.

“As a youth ministry leader, I have a standard that I wanna uphold. Young people are watching me and I Iive here and I’ve been living here so I have to be able to walk around this community with my head held high so I have a different standard or approach. So, no it hasn’t changed how or why we’re running, we’ll continue to run on the issues.”

The crowded race has 15 candidates looking to be sent to Capitol Hill including 2 republicans and 13 democrats.

The partisan contests, at least on the democratic side, will likely determine the winner of the general election in a far left-leaning district.

Early voting started two weeks ago for the August 3 primaries.