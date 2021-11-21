Shontel Brown ceremonially sworn into office in front of constituents

CLEVELAND (WJW) — One of Ohio’s newest congressional representatives took a ceremonial oath of office before her new constituents today.

Congresswoman Shontel Brown pledged to faithfully discharge her duties to represent Ohio’s 11th District before a supportive crowd at the Word Church on Cleveland’s east side (as seen in the video at the top of the story).

Brown was officially sworn into office earlier this month by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.

She now fills the position left open by Marcia Fudge when she accepted the role of U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.