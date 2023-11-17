(WJW) – High end high heeled sandals are being pulled.

KHAITE, a renowned fashion brand, has issued a recall for three styles of high-heeled sandals from its Spring Summer 2024 collection.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the heels of the shoes can fall off, creating a “fall hazard.”

The shoes retail for upwards of $900.

The sandals being recalled are the Linden Sandal, Louisa Strappy Sandal, and Seigel Heel Sandal.

The affected sandals can be identified by their model numbers, which include F3047-780-580, F3057-803-121, F3057-726-200, F3053-809-200, F3053-809-100, F3053-726-826, F3047-808-362, F3047-803-121, F3047-790-905, and F3047-783-170.

Additionally, all Khaite shoes bear the “Khaite” imprint on the soles.

Khaite is handling recall returns that were purchased directly through them at info@khaite.com. Khaite will provide instructions on returning the product and offer free shipping for the return.

Customers who purchased the sandals from third-party retailers must return them to the respective retailer to receive a full refund or store credit.

No injuries have been reported.