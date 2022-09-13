AUSTIN (KXAN) —Police in Texas have arrested a driver after they released video that showed a man in an electric wheelchair being hit by a truck and left with life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened in an Austin, Texas parking lot on Sept. 3.

The video shows a man in a wheelchair crossing a parking lot when he appears to notice a vehicle driving recklessly. He signaled the driver to slow down, but the driver hit him and left the scene.

The video was posted by the Austin Police department. We want to warn you the video may be difficult for some viewers to watch. It can be viewed, here.

Pablo Avila-Banagas, 17, was booked into the Travis County jail on Friday. He was charged with failure to stop and render aid (serious bodily injury), injury to a disabled person, unlawful carrying of a weapon and failure to identify in relation to the case.

The investigation remains ongoing.