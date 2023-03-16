MORELAND HILLS, Ohio (WJW) – Moreland Hills Mayor Daniel Fritz has passed away suddenly, village officials confirmed Thursday evening.

Fritz served on village council for 12 years before he was elected mayor in 2019.

“Dan cared deeply for Moreland Hills,” a release from the village stated. “He also was a lifelong public servant, taking great pride in his long career as a firefighter and paramedic.”

For now, Council President Ethan Spencer will oversee the mayor’s office.

“We are thinking most right now of the Fritz family, and out of respect for them, the Village has no further comments at this time,” the release said.