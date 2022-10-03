CLEVELAND (WJW) – For the second consecutive week, gas prices are up in Northeast Ohio.

Drivers in downtown Cleveland saw noticeably higher prices at the pump, well above $4 a gallon once again.

“I was really shocked and appalled. It’s just too expensive to keep driving,” said Joy Curtis, of Cleveland.

According to AAA, the average price in Northeast Ohio went up nine cents over the past week to almost $3.70.

Last year at this time, it was $3.13.

AAA says tight supply and increased demand are the main reasons why. Also to blame for gas prices increasing here in the Midwest is a deadly refinery fire on Sept. 20 in Toledo, Ohio, which

closed the plant.

While Hurricane Ian did not have a major impact on gas prices nationally, gas experts warn that peak hurricane season isn’t over just yet.