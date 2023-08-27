(WJW) — A Canadian figure skater who competed at an Olympic games was killed in a car crash last week, ESPN has confirmed.

Police reported that the vehicle Alexandra Paul and her infant son were inside of was smashed into by a transport truck while stopped in a construction zone in Ontario Tuesday, ESPN said. There were four other vehicles hit by the truck and three others were injured.

Paul’s son was taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive.

Alexandra, 31, and her ice dancing partner-turned-husband Mitchell Islam not only went to the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, they also medaled at multiple Canadian and international contests.

Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada perform during the Ice Dance Short Dance competition in the ISU World Figure Skating Championship 2015 held at the Oriental Sports Center in Shanghai, China, Wednesday, March 25, 2015. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada compete in the ice dance free dance figure skating finals at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 17, 2014, in Sochi, Russia. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada wait in the results area after competing in the ice dance short dance figure skating competition at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2014, in Sochi, Russia. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Skate Canada remembered Paul on social media, saying she was not only an accomplished athlete but also a true role model to young skaters.

“It is with a heavy heart that Skate Canada announces the sudden passing of a cherished member of our skating community, Alexandra Paul,” Skate Canada said on Instagram. “A shining star on and off the ice, Alexandra’s dedication, passion, and remarkable talents have left an indelible mark on the world of figure skating. … Her commitment to excellence was matched only by her warmth and kindness, which endeared her to fellow athletes, coaches, and fans alike.”y

Paul and Islam got married in 2021 and their son was born the next year. Paul retired officially in 2016.