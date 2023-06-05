**Take a look at last year’s Asian Lantern Festival in the video above.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Asian Lantern Festival is coming back to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to light up the summertime night.

The zoo confirmed the illuminating event is running July 7 through Aug. 27.

“Set up for this year’s event is already underway and over the next month, artisans will be hand crafting the more than 1,000 lanterns that will transform the zoo, including our most innovative and interactive displays yet,” said Kelly Manderfield, Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer, in a statement.

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)

(Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8)

Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on July 19, 2018. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday of each scheduled week for walk-through participants. Those who’d like to drive through the lit setting can do so on select days.

This year, festival goers can also expect live performances and inspired cuisine.

Tickets to the festival can be found right here, and start at $22 for non-members or $19 for members. Drive-thru tickets, which are per car, cost $45 for members or $55 for non-members.