(WJW) – Actor Shia LeBeouf is starting out the new year a new man.

He was received into the Catholic Church on New Year’s Eve.

The Capuchin Franciscans-Western American Province announced the confirmation this week.

“We are thrilled to share that our dear friend Shia LaBeouf has fully entered the Church this past weekend through the sacrament of confirmation,” the statement said. “The Capuchin Franciscan friars are overjoyed to welcome him into the fold and witness his deep commitment to his faith journey.”

The statement was shared on social media with pictures of the actor posing with priests and friars.

LaBeouf’s confirmation sponsor, Capuchin friar Brother Alexander Rodriguez, told the Catholic News Agency (CAN) that the actor wants to become a deacon “sometime in the future.”

Rodriguez said LeBeouf’s inspiration came from playing the role of St. Pio of Pietrelcina in the movie “Padre Pio” that was released in 2022.



“Shia LaBeouf, known for his incredible talent and passion in the entertainment industry, has embarked on a profound spiritual journey that has led him to embrace the teachings of the Catholic Church,” the Capuchin Franciscan friars wrote.

LeBeouf has previously said he had a bar mitzvah and was baptized, as his mom is Jewish and his dad is Christian.

LeBeouf is being sued for sexual battery and assault by his ex-girlfriend. The case is expected to move to trial this year.

He’s been arrested multiple times on disorderly conduct charges.