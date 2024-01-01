AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A Streetsboro family is ringing in 2024 with their newborn baby girl, born less than 30 minutes past midnight on New Year’s Day.

“She decided to come early this morning,” said Karly Rizzotto, now a mother of three. “It’s a great way to start off the new year.”

Giana Rizzotto was born 4lbs and 12 oz. just past midnight at 12:25 a.m., her mother said.

Rizzotto was the first baby born this year at the Summa Health Akron campus. Her birth was about a week ahead of schedule.

Giana is now at the Akron Children’s NICU at Summa Health.

“Super excited, we’ve been wanting this for a while, we’ve built this big family up together,” said Nick Rizzotto, Giana’s father.

The family of five joked they have not figured out what New Year’s Day traditions they will begin to celebrate. For now, they’re happy to start the new year with a healthy baby girl.

“Just want to take her home, kiss her snuggle her, and just love her. She’s perfect,” Karly said.