BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Sherwin-Williams company has announced it will close the manufacturing facility in Bedford Heights.

In a letter addressed to the city’s mayor, the company states that all operations at the 26300 Fargo Avenue location will end on June 30, 2023.

According to a notice sent to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the closure will likely impact about 50 employees.

The company says the job eliminations are expected to be permanent and that no “bumping rights” exist for union or non-union employees.