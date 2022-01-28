Sherwin-Williams starts construction on headquarters in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Sherwin-Williams officially started construction on its new global headquarters just west of Public Square in downtown Cleveland.

Company leaders say the 1,000,000 square-foot facility will have a 36-floor office tower, two-story pavilion serving as the front porch to Public Square and a multi-level parking garage.

“Today’s event represents a significant milestone in this transformational project,” said John G. Morikis, Sherwin-Williams Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As construction workers, equipment and materials have been arriving at our building site in the heart of the city, we could not be more excited about the investment we are making in the future of our company and the future of Cleveland.

It’s part of the company’s Building Our Future project, which also includes the construction of a 600,000 square foot Global Research and Development Center in Brecksville.

Sherwin-Williams broke ground on the center back in October. They say it will serve as the innovation epicenter for their architectural and industrial coatings.

Sherwin-Williams says the two facilities will collectively house 3,500 employees and there will be room for growth in the future. They expect to bring in at least 400 more jobs overtime.

“Attracting and retaining organizations like Sherwin-Williams is critical to the short- and long-term success of our city, region and our surrounding communities,” said Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb.

The company plans a minimum $600 million investment to build both facilities.

Officials say the new headquarters downtown is expected to open by the end of 2024 and is projected generate about 4,000 construction jobs.