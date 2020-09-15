Sherwin-Williams says Northeast Ohio expansion plans delayed by coronavirus but still moving forward

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Sherwin-Williams Company is adjusting its timeline for the new global headquarters in downtown Cleveland and a new R&D center in Brecksville due to the coronavirus, but the company says its plans for expansion have not changed.

The two facilities will house 3,500 employees, the company says.

Sherwin-Williams expects to add about 400 jobs to its Northeast Ohio workforce.

The company plans a minimum $600 million investment to build both facilities.

The new global headquarters will be in downtown Cleveland just west of Public Square between Saint Clair Avenue and Superior Avenue and will be approximately 1,000,000-square-feet in size.

The new R&D center will be in Brecksville, on a proposed reconfigured 119-acre site located off I-77 at Miller Road and Brecksville Road.

The R&D center will be approximately 500,000-square-feet in size and will serve as the corporate anchor for a new mixed-use development project.

The company’s transition to the new facilities is now likely to happen in 2024, the company announced Tuesday.

COVID-19 delays pushed that back from the original timeline of 2023.