Sherwin-Williams breaks ground on new R&D center

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland-based paint corporation Sherwin-Williams broke ground Friday afternoon on its Global Research and Development Center in Brecksville.

The company says the 600,000 square foot facility, which will house about 900 workers, will serve as the innovation epicenter for their architectural and industrial coatings.

“This is a monumental day for our organization,” said Sherwin-Williams president and CEO John Morikis.

Morikis said the center will create solutions to customers’ problems and draw in top talent for the company.

“We’re also celebrating the broad and diverse group of companies and individuals that will be working on this project, along with the ongoing impact the project will have on the community and region for years to come. And we’re proud to be building it right here in Northeast Ohio, our home for more than 155 years,” Morikis said.

It’ll be located off I-77 at Miller Road and Brecksville Road.

Construction on the center is expected to be finished by the end of 2024.

The company also has plans for a new global headquarters in downtown Cleveland, just west of Public Square between Saint Clair Avenue and Superior Avenue. It will be approximately 1,000,000-square-feet in size.

The company plans a minimum $600 million investment to build both facilities.

“We appreciate the investment made by Sherwin-Williams in creating world-class facilities for research and development in Brecksville and a new global headquarters in downtown Cleveland,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Combined, these new facilities will generate positive economic impact as well as serve as a catalyst for future development throughout the region.”

The company expects to add at least 400 jobs at these facilities over time, including professional staff, engineers and chemists.