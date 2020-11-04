Sherriff’s office: Canton man charged with murder in shooting of 29-year-old woman

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A suspect has been arrested today in the murder of a woman in North Canton, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Jason Alan McDermitt of Canton is now charged with aggravated murder, after Morgan Fox, 29, was shot and killed while getting into her vehicle in her driveway on Frazer Avenue.

McDermitt,29, is currently being held at Stark County Jail, but the case is still under investigation. The murder reportedly took place on Oct. 28 in the early hours of the morning.

Those with information regarding the incident are asked to call 330-430-3800 or the anonymous tip line at 330-451-3937

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: